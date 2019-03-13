Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00028894 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Binance, Iquant and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00389808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.01668177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00230418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,933,424 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.