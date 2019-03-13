Sky Solar (SKYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,080,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session’s volume of 1,584,405 shares.The stock last traded at $0.89 and had previously closed at $0.74.

About Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS)

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

