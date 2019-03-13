SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR’s (SPXCY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

SPXCY opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $90.01.

About SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

