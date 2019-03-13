SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR’s (SPXCY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
SPXCY opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $90.01.
About SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.