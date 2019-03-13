Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $572,000 Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,419,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,797,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,808,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,960. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

