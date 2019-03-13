Short Interest in Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Expands By 39.4%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,376 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 15th total of 3,444,065 shares. Currently, 48.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of Endologix stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Endologix has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endologix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 509,493 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Endologix by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,398,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 480,074 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,941,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 286,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,832,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 134,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 166,409 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

