Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 3347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Specifically, insider James E. Flynn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

