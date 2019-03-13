Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.93 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shiloh Industries stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Shiloh Industries has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shiloh Industries by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shiloh Industries by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shiloh Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/shiloh-industries-shlo-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-12-eps.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiloh Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.