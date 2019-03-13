Shellback Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 525,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,409,000. Brunswick comprises about 4.4% of Shellback Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Brunswick by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $79,854.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 113,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,510. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

