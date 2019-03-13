Shellback Capital LP Invests $11.37 Million in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,000. Zayo Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Shellback Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shellback Capital LP owned about 0.21% of Zayo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Zayo Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.48 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $107,608.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $997,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $148,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,144 shares of company stock worth $390,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAYO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. 6,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.92. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $639.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/shellback-capital-lp-invests-11-37-million-in-zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo.html.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.