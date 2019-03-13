Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff Sells 700 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan D. Sokoloff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 185,847 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $9,868,475.70.

On Monday, February 25th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 76,923 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $4,094,611.29.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 2,301 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $121,976.01.

On Thursday, February 21st, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 87,733 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $4,657,744.97.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 3,517 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $186,401.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 28,585 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $1,515,576.70.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. 571,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,037. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.08 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff Sells 700 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/shake-shack-inc-shak-director-jonathan-d-sokoloff-sells-700-shares.html.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.