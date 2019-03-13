SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 627 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,113,000 after buying an additional 684,600 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NYSE STI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. 31,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,565. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/sevenbridge-financial-group-llc-sells-627-shares-of-suntrust-banks-inc-sti.html.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.