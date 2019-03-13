SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 692,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,030,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,067,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,179,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,881,000 after buying an additional 167,551 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $171.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,188. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.27.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,968. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/sevenbridge-financial-group-llc-lowers-stake-in-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.