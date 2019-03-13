SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. 14,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus reduced their target price on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

