Service Co. International (SCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE SCI opened at $39.54 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $36,637,841.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mecom, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $670,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,734.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,316,230 shares of company stock valued at $54,840,899. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 45.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,307,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.