Senseonics (SENS) Issues Earnings Results

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million. Senseonics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on SENS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

