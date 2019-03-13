Semux Market Capitalization Hits $2.17 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Semux has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $50,419.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00005723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00036087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00016424 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022889 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002690 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008504 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 9,686,808 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.