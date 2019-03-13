Semtech (SMTC) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.16 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 770,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,544. Semtech has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

