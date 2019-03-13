Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3,931.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,984,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,834,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,738,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,183,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,890 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,008,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,514,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

