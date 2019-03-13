Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $346,000 in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BB&T by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in BB&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 76,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in BB&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 109,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BBT opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

BBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $346,000 in BB&T Co. (BBT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/semmax-financial-advisors-inc-invests-346000-in-bbt-co-bbt.html.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.