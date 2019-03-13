Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $346,000 in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BB&T by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in BB&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 76,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in BB&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 109,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.
BBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.96.
BB&T Profile
BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.