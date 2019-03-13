Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $161,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,585,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,648,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,179,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,379,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $22,022,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

