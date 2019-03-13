Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $201.53 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $159.30 and a twelve month high of $211.58.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

