Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) Director James H. Jr. Glen Sells 4,450 Shares

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director James H. Jr. Glen sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $49,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James H. Jr. Glen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, James H. Jr. Glen sold 7,300 shares of Select Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $82,417.00.

SLCT stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Select Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $14.25.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SLCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 595,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 167,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 167,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 218,998 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 557,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 69,840 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. The company was founded on May 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

