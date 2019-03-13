SEI Investments (SEIC) Major Shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 116,412 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SEIC stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,741,000 after buying an additional 283,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,030,000 after buying an additional 349,016 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

WARNING: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Major Shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 116,412 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/sei-investments-seic-major-shareholder-alfred-p-west-jr-sells-116412-shares.html.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.