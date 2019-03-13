SEGRO (SGRO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 716 ($9.36) to GBX 701 ($9.16) in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 692 ($9.04) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 697.55 ($9.11).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 661.40 ($8.64) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 447.40 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 612.80 ($8.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $5.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

