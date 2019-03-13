Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Secureworks by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Secureworks by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Secureworks by 25.4% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Secureworks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Secureworks alerts:

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.15. Secureworks Corp has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Secureworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/secureworks-corp-scwx-shares-bought-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

Secureworks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.