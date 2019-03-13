Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Position Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,721,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,763,686 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.19% of Seattle Genetics worth $380,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $549,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,444 shares of company stock worth $5,656,373 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 2.39. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

