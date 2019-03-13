Scott Melbye Acquires 11,500 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) insider Scott Melbye purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,388.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Melbye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 7th, Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,730.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,731,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 229,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,125,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290,119 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,318,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

