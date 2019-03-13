Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,978.3% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 3,459,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,324,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,840,000 after acquiring an additional 218,342 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after acquiring an additional 775,550 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,054,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 874,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,331,000 after acquiring an additional 354,441 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

