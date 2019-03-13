Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 450 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises about 1.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen cut DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

