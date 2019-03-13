Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Reduced by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,608 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

