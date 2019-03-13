SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in SCANA in the third quarter worth approximately $14,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SCANA by 274.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCANA by 1,056.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 139,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SCANA by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SCANA by 20.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Williams Capital raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of SCG stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. SCANA Co. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

