Sasol Limited (SSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4263 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Sasol has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Sasol has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sasol to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

