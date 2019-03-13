Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,171 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 10,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 383,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,338 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 21.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

