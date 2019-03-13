salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $785,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,550,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $2,449,650.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,700.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.31, for a total transaction of $1,593,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $809,200.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $1,575,400.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $2,356,500.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $1,558,400.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Trust National Association grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 17,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

