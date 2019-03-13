SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 480,589 shares during the quarter. Centennial Resource Development accounts for 3.9% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 1.99% of Centennial Resource Development worth $60,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 15,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.16 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

