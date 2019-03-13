SAExploration (SAEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.99. SAExploration shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 20073 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAExploration by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 300,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 203,852 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SAExploration by 609.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 583,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 501,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SAExploration by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,188,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares in the last quarter.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

