RYU Apparel (RYU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 47200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $41.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 9.40.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

