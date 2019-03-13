Ryerson (RYI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

RYI opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.93. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 332,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,294 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

