Rubies Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Rubies has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $64,172.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026012 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00036583 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000826 BTC.

About Rubies

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

