RPC (RES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) in a report released on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RES. ValuEngine raised RPC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered RPC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays lowered RPC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised RPC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. RPC has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPC will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director Pam R. Rollins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 49,335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 791,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 190,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

