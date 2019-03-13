Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.25% of Gannett worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gannett by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gannett Co Inc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.47 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

