Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 997,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,020 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HighPoint Resources were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 10,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPR. MKM Partners set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of HPR opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.20 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.84 million. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

