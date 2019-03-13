Royce & Associates LP Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NEOG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,697,000 after acquiring an additional 326,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1,880.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 184,563 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 597,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 158,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,091,000 after acquiring an additional 149,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,091,000 after acquiring an additional 149,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NEOG opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 45,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,722,760.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 761,818 shares in the company, valued at $45,754,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,815 shares of company stock worth $5,351,275. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

