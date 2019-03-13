Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 16,000 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,639 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $134,089,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,786,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,314,000 after acquiring an additional 142,277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,502,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 889.9% during the fourth quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,435,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,231 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 182,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,194,199. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 16,000 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/rokos-capital-management-llp-buys-shares-of-16000-spdr-sp-oil-gas-exploration-production-etf-xop.html.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.