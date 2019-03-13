Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 16,000 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,639 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $134,089,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,786,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,314,000 after acquiring an additional 142,277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,502,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 889.9% during the fourth quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,435,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,231 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 182,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,194,199. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $45.45.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.