Robin Ellis Goad Sells 376,500 Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (FT) Stock

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) Director Robin Ellis Goad sold 376,500 shares of Fortune Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$50,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,349,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$588,056.19.

Fortune Minerals stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 132,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. Fortune Minerals Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 25.09, a quick ratio of 24.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

