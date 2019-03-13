RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,536 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/rmb-capital-management-llc-sells-5536-shares-of-ritchie-bros-auctioneers-inc-rba.html.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.