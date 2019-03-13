RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 63,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $137.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/rmb-capital-management-llc-raises-stake-in-ishares-russell-mid-cap-growth-etf-iwp.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.