RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,736,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,068,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,948,000 after purchasing an additional 93,188 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,384,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,898,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

