RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.83.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.60.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $1,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock worth $11,998,734 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

