Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Stake Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

WARNING: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Stake Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/ritchie-bros-auctioneers-inc-rba-stake-raised-by-granite-investment-partners-llc.html.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.